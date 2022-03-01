Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded on October 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

