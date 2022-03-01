Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
About Baristas Coffee (Get Rating)
