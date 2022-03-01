Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.40 ($91.46).

BAS stock opened at €59.25 ($66.57) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.51 and a 200 day moving average of €64.27. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

