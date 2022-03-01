Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

