Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.75 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 879482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.84.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.