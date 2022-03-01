Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $207.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $207,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $193.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average of $190.22. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

