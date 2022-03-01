Beacon Financial Group Has $3.41 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. 71,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

