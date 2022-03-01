Beacon Financial Group Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.83 on Tuesday, hitting $431.89. The stock had a trading volume of 852,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,503. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.