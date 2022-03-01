Beacon Financial Group Sells 14,495 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 163,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,999. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

