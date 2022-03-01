Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,951 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $46.12. 538,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,233,359. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

