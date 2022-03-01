Beacon Financial Group Sells 688 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576,127. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

