Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.