Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.