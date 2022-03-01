Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,084. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.