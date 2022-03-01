Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells $3,908,290.60 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day moving average of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

