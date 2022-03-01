Beefy.Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00342233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

