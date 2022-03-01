Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 97,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,185. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $325.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
