Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BSY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 35,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,606. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

