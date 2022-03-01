Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.03. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.