B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

BGS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 2,373,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,398. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 40,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.