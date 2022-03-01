BIDR Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.71 million and $88.23 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.70 or 0.06662384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,500.88 or 0.99673090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

