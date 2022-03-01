Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BGFV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 1,593,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

