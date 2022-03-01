BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 324,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

