BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $32.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIGC. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

BIGC traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

