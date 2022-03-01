Bilibili (BILI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BILI stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $145.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.32.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.
About Bilibili (Get Rating)
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.