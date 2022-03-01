Bilibili (BILI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BILI stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $145.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.