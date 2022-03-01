Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,789 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $145.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

