BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 572,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 199.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.