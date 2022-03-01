BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 572,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,702 shares of company stock worth $5,752,031 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 199.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

