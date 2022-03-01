Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

In other news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

BMEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.