Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $22.22.
In other news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BMEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
