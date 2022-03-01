Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BMEA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,794. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

BMEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

