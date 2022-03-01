Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $32.98 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $577.56 million and approximately $35.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $32.98 or 0.00074066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00266178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00088715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

