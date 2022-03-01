Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

TSE:BDI opened at C$4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$244.60 million and a PE ratio of 33.84. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.23.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.