Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.
NYSE:BKH opened at $69.99 on Friday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Hills (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
