Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 137.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 40.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 31.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

