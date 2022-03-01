BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.60.

BL stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $808,578 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $22,931,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

