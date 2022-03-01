BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 801.7% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period.
Shares of CII stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $22.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
