BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Communications Systems were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCS stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Communications Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

