BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Synlogic were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

