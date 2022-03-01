BlackRock Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.