BlackRock Inc. Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Natural Health Trends were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $80.18 million, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.42. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

Natural Health Trends Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.