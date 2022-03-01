BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 177.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $13.06 on Tuesday, hitting $730.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $831.89 and its 200-day moving average is $882.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.