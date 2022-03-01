BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $18.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $725.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,297. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $831.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $882.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

