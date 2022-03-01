BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $786.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

