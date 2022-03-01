BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $740.88

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 740.88 ($9.94) and last traded at GBX 739.45 ($9.92), with a volume of 138004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.77).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 641.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

