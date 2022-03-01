Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,927,877 shares of company stock worth $75,614,494.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OWL opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

