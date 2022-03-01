BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.03 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,495.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.05 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.