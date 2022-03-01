BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Autohome were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Autohome by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

