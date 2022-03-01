BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 165,821 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in StoneCo by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.