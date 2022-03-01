BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 17,258 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Assurant by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Assurant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Assurant by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Assurant by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.