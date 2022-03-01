BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.76

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 597578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNPQY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €55.00 ($61.80) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €63.00 ($70.79) to €66.00 ($74.16) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($84.27) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

