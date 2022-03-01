Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$61.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.11.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$56.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$35.88 and a 1 year high of C$57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 34.40.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

