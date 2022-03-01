Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

BCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 92.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 48.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

