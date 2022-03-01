Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$1.80 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

